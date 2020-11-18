City repeals noise rule on only Mississippi abortion clinic

Coleman Boyd, an anti-abortion activist calls out prayers, interspersed with a plea to hold off having an abortion, to women entering the Women’s Health Organization clinic, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. The clinic is Mississippi’s only state licensed abortion facility. Gov. Tate Reeves told reporters at a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak Tuesday that he considers abortion an elective and unnecessary procedure. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city has repealed a local law that sought to restrict noise levels outside the state’s only abortion clinic.

The Jackson ordinance limited amplified sound and banned protesters from approaching patients without their permission.

A group that sued the city says the repeal is a victory for free speech. The clinic’s owner is criticizing the city for not protecting patients and clinic employees from harassment.

The Jackson City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to take the 2019 ordinance off the books.

It was responding to a lawsuit filed by Mississippi Justice Institute, a group that pushes for limiting government regulations.

