City cuts water after apartment managers miss bill payments

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A city-owned utility company in Mississippi turned off water service at an apartment complex for several hours because a management company continued to miss water payments.

It happened Friday at Cypress Park Apartments in Columbus. It has 144 units. Columbus Light and Water General Manager Todd Gale tells the Commercial Dispatch there was “a substantial amount of nonpayment.”

The management company for the apartments is based in Michigan.

An employee there says the apartment complex was recently sold, and the new owners did not provide enough information about the water bills. Water was turned back on after about eight hours.