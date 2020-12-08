Choctaw ex-Tribal Council member pleads guilty to wire fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former elected official for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud.

Prosecutors say 46-year-old Randy Lamar Anderson of Conehatta forged hotel bills and receipts and submitted them to the tribal government for reimbursement.

They say this happened between August 2016 and November 2018. Anderson was a member of the Tribal Council but did not seek reelection after a federal grand jury indicted him in February 2019.

He entered the guilty plea Thursday before U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III. Anderson faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for March 3.