Canton Flea Market to happen after mayor’s veto is snubbed

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — A central Mississippi flea market is scheduled to happen next month, despite a mayor’s attempt to stop it because of COVID-19 safety concerns.

The Canton Board of Aldermen voted Monday unanimously to overturn Mayor William Truly’s veto of the Canton Flea Market.

The event is usually held twice a year on the town square. Officials canceled the one in May because of the pandemic.

The next one is Oct. 8. The flea market typically attracts thousands of shoppers. Although the event is outside, it’s common to see people crowded close together.

Aldermen say all vendors and shoppers will be told to wear masks.