Brexit leader to head Mississippi public policy center

Douglas Carswell, a former member of Parliament in Britain for 12 years, and new President and CEO of The Mississippi Center for Public Policy, speaks of his duties at the free-market, conservative think tank based in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A leader of the Brexit movement is now the head of a conservative think tank in the American South.

Douglas Carswell is now CEO and president of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy. Carswell was a member of Parliament in Britain for 12 years.

He was a co-founder of the Vote Leave campaign that pushed the Brexit referendum in 2016. Carswell says he has had a growing interest in working in America.

Carswell says he believes freedom in the U.S. is “under attack” from a “radical New Left.”

Two main areas of interest in Mississippi are school choice and economic expansion.