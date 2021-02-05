Bill would allow offenders to expunge multiple felonies

State Rep. Karl Oliver, R-Winona, reviews the bills on the House calendar as lawmakers discuss and debate the long lists of bills that survived the first big deadline of the session at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers are considering a proposal to give nonviolent offenders a chance to get more felony convictions off their record.

House Bill 122 would allow people to expunge two felonies from their record after 10 years. Offenders could expunge three felonies after 15 years.

The change would not apply to habitual offenders or anyone convicted of a violent crime. Republican Rep. Jansen Owen says passing the legislation would show that Mississippians have “a forgiving spirit.”

Right now, a person can get one felony expunged five years after completing all terms and conditions of their sentence.