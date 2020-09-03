Autopsy set after inmate death at central Mississippi prison

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An autopsy will be done on an inmate from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said in a news release that 50-year-old Scott William Deters was believed to have died from natural causes. He was pronounced dead Wednesday, September 2.

Deters was sentenced in September 2019 to seven years for possession of a controlled substance in Stone County and four years for prescription forgery in Harrison County.

At least 73 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since late December.

The U.S. Justice Department announced in February that it is investigating the state’s prison system.