Autopsies set for 2 inmates who died in Mississippi prison

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Autopsies will be done on two inmates who died during the weekend in a privately run prison in Mississippi.

Management & Training Corporation runs East Mississippi Correctional Facility. The company says in a news release that no foul play is suspected in the deaths of 65-year-old Fritz Garcia and 46-year-old Terry Walker.

Each man was found unresponsive in his own cell Saturday. Garcia was serving a life sentence for homicide in Hancock County.

Walker was serving  a 15-year sentence for armed robbery in Lowndes County. At least 26 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons this year.

