Autopsies set after 2 central Mississippi inmates die

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections says autopsies have been set for two inmates who died in custody in the last week.
Albert Smith, a 69-year-old inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Jackson early Tuesday morning.
Officials said he had been hospitalized for more than a month and his death was believed to be from natural causes.
The department said 64-year-old Central Mississippi inmate, Charles E. Wilson, was pronounced dead at the prison Sunday night.
Officials didn’t give a suspected cause of death. At least 75 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since late December.
