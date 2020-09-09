Autopsies set after 2 central Mississippi inmates die

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections says autopsies have been set for two inmates who died in custody in the last week.

Albert Smith, a 69-year-old inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Jackson early Tuesday morning.

Officials said he had been hospitalized for more than a month and his death was believed to be from natural causes.

The department said 64-year-old Central Mississippi inmate, Charles E. Wilson, was pronounced dead at the prison Sunday night.

Officials didn’t give a suspected cause of death. At least 75 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since late December.