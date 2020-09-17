Authorities: 4 accused of allowing child, 3, to smoke drug

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities have arrested four people accused of allowing a 3-year-old child to smoke marijuana.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics began investigating Monday after someone reported seeing a video on social media allegedly showing the child smoking the drug.

News outlets say the agencies took the child’s mother, Anna Waldron, into custody along with William Albright, Kalie Green and Samantha Dykes.

The three were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child and drug violations.

Dykes also faces drug charges. It’s not clear whether they have attorneys who can comment for them.