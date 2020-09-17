Authorities: 4 accused of allowing child, 3, to smoke drug

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities have arrested four people accused of allowing a 3-year-old child to smoke marijuana.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics began investigating Monday after someone reported seeing a video on social media allegedly showing the child smoking the drug.
News outlets say the agencies took the child’s mother, Anna Waldron, into custody along with William Albright, Kalie Green and Samantha Dykes.
The three were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child and drug violations.
Dykes also faces drug charges. It’s not clear whether they have attorneys who can comment for them.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- UPDATE: Arkansas mother and her teen daughter live to tell their story of survival after being shot multiple times, hope to raise awareness about domestic violence
- LSU Women’s Golf Announces Fall 2020 Schedule
- At least 1 dead, hundreds rescued after Hurricane Sally
- Drive-Through Job Fair Set Thursday
- Sony’s new $500 PlayStation 5 will launch Nov. 12