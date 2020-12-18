Audit blasts ‘widespread misspending’ at Mississippi prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new state audit finds Mississippi’s prison system used tax dollars to buy massage chairs, Himalayan salt lamps and a bedroom set and illegally paid some employees for extra work time they had accumulated.

The investigation released Thursday by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor blasted previous leadership at the state corrections department for misspending hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The waste occurred as the prison system struggled to fill jobs for guards and was plagued by violence.

Some of the findings will now be given to the investigations division of the auditor’s office.

