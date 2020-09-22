Attorneys: Mississippi gov properly vetoed parts of bills

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announces the launch of a workforce training program for workers impacted by COVID-19, during his coronavirus press briefing, in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The ReSkill Mississippi Initiative is designed to help the economic issues brought on by the pandemic, by providing Mississippians who lost their jobs the opportunity to go through skills training at Mississippi community colleges. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi attorney general’s office is arguing that Republican Gov. Tate Reeves acted within his constitutional powers when he vetoed parts of budget bills this year.

They filed arguments on behalf of the governor in Hinds County Chancery Court. Reeves is being sued there by the two top leaders of the Mississippi House, who are also Republicans.

In court disputes involving previous governors, the Mississippi Supreme Court has ruled that governors cannot partially veto budget bills.

Reeves’ attorneys say he acted properly because he was not vetoing conditions put on spending, as previous governors had done.