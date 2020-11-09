Attorneys defend Mississippi marijuana initiative process

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi attorney general says the state Supreme Court should dismiss a mayor’s lawsuit over a medical marijuana initiative.

Private attorneys for the sponsors of Initiative 65 agree. They say the mayor of Madison is misreading the process for getting a proposal on the ballot.

A majority of voters approved Initiative 65 last week. The state Health Department is supposed to create a medical marijuana program by the middle of next year.

Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler is an opponent of medical marijuana. She filed suit days before the election, arguing that sponsors of Initiative 65 failed to follow the correct procedure for gathering signatures.

