Attorneys defend Mississippi marijuana initiative process

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi attorney general says the state Supreme Court should dismiss a mayor’s lawsuit over a medical marijuana initiative.
Private attorneys for the sponsors of Initiative 65 agree. They say the mayor of Madison is misreading the process for getting a proposal on the ballot.
A majority of voters approved Initiative 65 last week. The state Health Department is supposed to create a medical marijuana program by the middle of next year.
Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler is an opponent of medical marijuana. She filed suit days before the election, arguing that sponsors of Initiative 65 failed to follow the correct procedure for gathering signatures.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Areas of Ouachita Parish see reduced 911 response call times thanks to pilot program
- 2024 election odds are already out. Joe Biden is not the favorite
- President Trump pushes to contest election in Pennsylvania; President-elect Biden prepares for transition to White House
- ‘Full House’ home sells for $5.3 million
- MISSING PERSON: El Dorado Police need help finding a missing woman