At least 4 Mississippi counties to move Confederate statues

Christy Stewart and others protest outside the Lee County Board of Supervisors building Monday, July 6, 2020, to voice the need to move the the Confederate Monument from the grounds of the Lee County Courthouse in Tupelo, Miss.(Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — At least four Mississippi counties have decided to move Confederate monuments away from courthouses.

Supervisors in Lowndes and Bolivar counties made the decisions this week.

In June, decisions were made in Washington and Leflore counties.

Forrest County will put the issue on the ballot in November.

The votes in Lowndes and Bolivar counties happened Monday — the same day that Lafayette County supervisors voted to leave a Confederate monument on the Oxford square.

People in Lee and Harrison counties are asking for statues to be moved.

Protests over racial injustice are focusing new attention on the public display of Confederate symbols.

