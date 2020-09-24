Arson closes wooden bridge in Mississippi indefinitely

A fireman walks across the still smoldering bridge on Lee County Road 1213 near Baldwyn, Miss., Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Arson is suspected in the fire that destroyed the wooden bridge. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

Firefighters from Pratts-Friendship, Baldwyn and Guntown, Miss., spray the underside of a wooden bridge that caught fire on Lee County Road 1213 near Pratts, Miss., Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. The bridge was destroyed and arson is suspected as the cause of the fire. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Folks in one Mississippi county will have to find an alternate route home after a fire on one of the few remaining wooden bridges in the area has closed it for at least 30 days.

Firefighters from Baldwyn, Guntown and Pratts-Friendship responded Tuesday to a fire on a bridge over Twenty Mile Creek in Lee County.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports First District Supervisor Phil Morgan said the bridge’s destruction appears to be the result of arson.

Fires appear to have been deliberately set in two locations on the bridge, burning holes through the road deck.

Morgan says the bridge will stay closed until its inspected and the damage is assessed.