Arson closes wooden bridge in Mississippi indefinitely

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Folks in one Mississippi county will have to find an alternate route home after a fire on one of the few remaining wooden bridges in the area has closed it for at least 30 days.
Firefighters from Baldwyn, Guntown and Pratts-Friendship responded Tuesday to a fire on a bridge over Twenty Mile Creek in Lee County.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports First District Supervisor Phil Morgan said the bridge’s destruction appears to be the result of arson.
Fires appear to have been deliberately set in two locations on the bridge, burning holes through the road deck.
Morgan says the bridge will stay closed until its inspected and the damage is assessed.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES: