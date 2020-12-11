Army Corps report supports Mississippi flood-control pumps

FILE – In this March 17, 2019, aerial file photo, backwater flooding covers stretches of farm land near Yazoo City, Miss. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued another report Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, favoring agribusinesses over environmentalists in a decades-long battle over a massive flood control project in the south Mississippi Delta. Federally funded flood control for the Yazoo Backwater Area has been debated for decades. (AP Photo/Holbrook Mohr, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has published another report favoring agribusinesses over environmentalists in their years-long battle over a massive flood control project in the south Mississippi Delta.

The Corps released a final supplement to a draft environmental impact statement it released in October.

Both reverse the Corps’ previous stance that pumping out floodwater would harm wetlands. They say rainfall will keep the Yazoo Backwater Area from drying out.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi praises the reports and says the project should go forward.

Conservation groups remain opposed, saying the Corps is ignoring science as it rushes forward.

