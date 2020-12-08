Appeals court: Mississippi school lawsuit may go forward

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal appeals court has affirmed that Mississippi parents may pursue a school funding lawsuit.
The suit says the state illegally allows grave disparities between predominantly Black and predominantly white schools.
A federal judge dismissed the suit in 2019, but a three-judge appeals court panel revived it in April. On Monday, a larger group of appeals judges voted 9-8 to support the April ruling.
Will Bardwell is an attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center and represents parents in the lawsuit.
He says Tuesday that Mississippi operates “high-performing schools for white children and failing schools for Black children.”
