Amazon to open 3rd Mississippi center, bringing 1,000 jobs

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Amazon is opening a third facility in Mississippi for sorting and processing customer orders.

The new fulfillment center in Canton will be the first to feature Amazon’s robotics technology. Associates will work alongside robots packing and shipping books, toys and household items.

The Mississippi Development Authority says the center will create more than 1,000 full-time jobs in the area.

The facility at the Madison County Mega Site Industrial Park will be 700,000-square-feet and at least four stories tall.

The new fulfillment center is expected to be operational by 2021. The company plans to fill the jobs in time for the 2021 peak holiday shopping season.