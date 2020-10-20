After mandate repeal, masks required again in nine counties

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, speaks during an event with President Donald Trump about coronavirus testing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced he is imposing a mask mandate for public indoor spaces and other restrictions in nine counties.

The new rules are to curb the spread of coronavirus amid weeks of steadily rising case numbers. Mississippi saw two days recently where numbers of new cases reported in one day reached more than 1,000.

The counties where restrictions will be imposed are DeSoto, Jackson, Lee, Forrest, Lamar, Itawamba, Neshoba, Claiborne and Chickasaw.

Masks will be required indoors when members of the public are unable to social distance. Social gatherings will be limited to 10 people indoors and 50 outdoors.