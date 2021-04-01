Advocates: Put early voting proposal on Mississippi ballot

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker is leading a group of activists who want to amend the Mississippi Constitution to create a broad system of early, in-person voting.

Rep. Hester Jackson McCray of Horn Lake filed paperwork Thursday to begin an initiative process. But getting the issue on the ballot is can be a long and complicated process.

The proposal would allow people to vote at least 10 days before an election at circuit clerk or municipal clerk offices.

Current Mississippi law provides a limited number of reasons for people to vote early by absentee ballot.