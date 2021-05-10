Activists demand answers after Black baby killed in shootout

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Officials have not yet said who is responsible for the shot that killed a 3-month-old baby when his father died in a shootout with police on a highway last week in Mississippi.

Activists with Black Lives Matter Mississippi are calling for the release of police body camera footage of what happened May 3 near Biloxi that led to infant La’Mello Parker’s death.

Investigators won’t say whether any officers were wearing bodycams at the time. Authorities say Christin Parker and her nephew Brandon Parker were killed by La’Mello’s father in a domestic dispute, leading to the police chase and standoff in which Smith and the baby were killed.