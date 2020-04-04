97 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 1,455 total cases with 35 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 97 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,455 with 35 deaths.

New cases reported today: 97

New deaths reported today: 6

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Cases Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks Adams 16 1 Alcorn 6 Amite 6 1 1 Attala 14 Benton 5 Bolivar 34 1 1 Calhoun 4 1 Carroll 5 Chickasaw 15 2 1 Choctaw 8 Claiborne 1 Clarke 5 Clay 7 Coahoma 27 1 Copiah 12 Covington 4 Desoto 118 1 Forrest 34 1 Franklin 4 George 4 Grenada 4 Hancock 30 1 2 Harrison 70 3 1 Hinds 140 2 Holmes 17 1 Humphreys 4 1 Itawamba 3 Jackson 79 1 1 Jasper 3 Jefferson 2 Jones 9 Kemper 4 Lafayette 21 1 Lamar 13 Lauderdale 61 1 3 Lawrence 4 Leake 8 Lee 28 1 Leflore 22 1 1 Lincoln 14 1 Lowndes 13 Madison 67 2 Marion 6 1 Marshall 20 1 Monroe 12 1 1 Montgomery 10 1 Neshoba 6 Newton 6 1 Noxubee 5 Oktibbeha 24 1 Panola 10 1 Pearl River 43 1 1 Perry 13 1 Pike 23 Pontotoc 12 1 Prentiss 9 1 Quitman 5 Rankin 66 1 Scott 17 Sharkey 2 Simpson 5 Smith 6 1 Sunflower 18 1 Tallahatchie 2 Tate 14 Tippah 31 3 Tishomingo 1 Tunica 15 1 1 Union 6 1 Walthall 12 Warren 3 1 Washington 31 Wayne 2 Webster 11 1 Wilkinson 25 3 1 Winston 11 Yalobusha 9 Yazoo 19 1 Total 1,455 35 30

Click here for more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.