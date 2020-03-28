Coronavirus Information

84 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 663 total cases with 13 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 84 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

That brings the total number of cases in Mississippi to 663 with 13 deaths.

All Mississippi cases

CountyCasesDeaths
Adams6
Amite1
Attala9
Benton2
Bolivar11
Calhoun3
Chickasaw10
Choctaw4
Clarke1
Clay2
Coahoma18
Copiah8
Covington1
Desoto651
Forrest18
Franklin3
George1
Grenada2
Hancock91
Harrison381
Hinds58
Holmes131
Humphreys2
Itawamba3
Jackson33
Jefferson1
Jones3
Kemper1
Lafayette11
Lamar4
Lauderdale12
Lawrence5
Leake4
Lee171
Leflore15
Lincoln8
Lowndes10
Madison29
Marion3
Marshall11
Monroe3
Montgomery5
Neshoba3
Newton1
Noxubee2
Oktibbeha14
Panola4
Pearl River23
Perry21
Pike12
Pontotoc4
Prentiss2
Quitman4
Rankin311
Scott7
Sharkey1
Simpson2
Smith1
Sunflower71
Tallahatchie2
Tate8
Tippah182
Tunica61
Union3
Walthall5
Washington13
Webster31
Wilkinson111
Winston4
Yalobusha3
Yazoo4
Total66313

Click here for more information from MSDH.

