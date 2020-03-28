84 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 663 total cases with 13 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 84 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

That brings the total number of cases in Mississippi to 663 with 13 deaths.

All Mississippi cases

County Cases Deaths Adams 6 Amite 1 Attala 9 Benton 2 Bolivar 11 Calhoun 3 Chickasaw 10 Choctaw 4 Clarke 1 Clay 2 Coahoma 18 Copiah 8 Covington 1 Desoto 65 1 Forrest 18 Franklin 3 George 1 Grenada 2 Hancock 9 1 Harrison 38 1 Hinds 58 Holmes 13 1 Humphreys 2 Itawamba 3 Jackson 33 Jefferson 1 Jones 3 Kemper 1 Lafayette 11 Lamar 4 Lauderdale 12 Lawrence 5 Leake 4 Lee 17 1 Leflore 15 Lincoln 8 Lowndes 10 Madison 29 Marion 3 Marshall 11 Monroe 3 Montgomery 5 Neshoba 3 Newton 1 Noxubee 2 Oktibbeha 14 Panola 4 Pearl River 23 Perry 2 1 Pike 12 Pontotoc 4 Prentiss 2 Quitman 4 Rankin 31 1 Scott 7 Sharkey 1 Simpson 2 Smith 1 Sunflower 7 1 Tallahatchie 2 Tate 8 Tippah 18 2 Tunica 6 1 Union 3 Walthall 5 Washington 13 Webster 3 1 Wilkinson 11 1 Winston 4 Yalobusha 3 Yazoo 4 Total 663 13

Click here for more information from MSDH.

