60 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 140 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 60 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state. That brings the state’s total to 140 cases with one death.

The new cases are in Attala, Clay, Coahoma, Desoto, Forrest, Franklin, George, Grenada, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Itawamba, Jackson, Lafayette, Leake, Lee, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marshall, Panola, Pearl River, Pike, Rankin, Simpson, Tunica, Union and Washington Counties.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases

CountyCasesDeaths
Attala10
Clay10
Coahoma20
De Soto90
Forrest10
Franklin10
George10
Grenada10
Hancock10
Harrison20
Hinds70
Itawamba30
Jackson20
Lafayette10
Leake10
Lee40
Lincoln10
Lowndes40
Madison40
Marshall10
Panola10
Pearl River20
Pike10
Rankin40
Simpson10
Tunica10
Union10
Washington10
Total600

All Mississippi cases to date

CountyCasesDeaths
Adams10
Attala10
Bolivar20
Clay10
Coahoma50
Copiah20
DeSoto130
Forrest50
Franklin20
George10
Grenada10
Hancock41
Harrison100
Hinds140
Holmes30
Humphreys10
Itawamba30
Jackson50
Jones10
Lafayette20
Lawrence10
Leake10
Lee50
Leflore70
Lincoln10
Lowndes40
Madison70
Marshall20
Monroe20
Panola10
Pearl River90
Perry10
Pike20
Rankin70
Simpson10
Smith10
Tippah30
Tunica10
Union10
Walthall10
Washington10
Webster10
Wilkinson10
Winston10
Yazoo10
Total1401

