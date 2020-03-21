60 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 140 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 60 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state. That brings the state’s total to 140 cases with one death.

The new cases are in Attala, Clay, Coahoma, Desoto, Forrest, Franklin, George, Grenada, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Itawamba, Jackson, Lafayette, Leake, Lee, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marshall, Panola, Pearl River, Pike, Rankin, Simpson, Tunica, Union and Washington Counties.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases

County Cases Deaths Attala 1 0 Clay 1 0 Coahoma 2 0 De Soto 9 0 Forrest 1 0 Franklin 1 0 George 1 0 Grenada 1 0 Hancock 1 0 Harrison 2 0 Hinds 7 0 Itawamba 3 0 Jackson 2 0 Lafayette 1 0 Leake 1 0 Lee 4 0 Lincoln 1 0 Lowndes 4 0 Madison 4 0 Marshall 1 0 Panola 1 0 Pearl River 2 0 Pike 1 0 Rankin 4 0 Simpson 1 0 Tunica 1 0 Union 1 0 Washington 1 0 Total 60 0

All Mississippi cases to date

County Cases Deaths Adams 1 0 Attala 1 0 Bolivar 2 0 Clay 1 0 Coahoma 5 0 Copiah 2 0 DeSoto 13 0 Forrest 5 0 Franklin 2 0 George 1 0 Grenada 1 0 Hancock 4 1 Harrison 10 0 Hinds 14 0 Holmes 3 0 Humphreys 1 0 Itawamba 3 0 Jackson 5 0 Jones 1 0 Lafayette 2 0 Lawrence 1 0 Leake 1 0 Lee 5 0 Leflore 7 0 Lincoln 1 0 Lowndes 4 0 Madison 7 0 Marshall 2 0 Monroe 2 0 Panola 1 0 Pearl River 9 0 Perry 1 0 Pike 2 0 Rankin 7 0 Simpson 1 0 Smith 1 0 Tippah 3 0 Tunica 1 0 Union 1 0 Walthall 1 0 Washington 1 0 Webster 1 0 Wilkinson 1 0 Winston 1 0 Yazoo 1 0 Total 140 1

