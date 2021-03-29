6 people wounded in shooting at Mississippi nightclub

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say at least six people were wounded in a nightclub shooting in Mississippi over the weekend.

WLBT-TV reports that two of the injured people are in critical condition. One of them, a 19-year-old man, suffered two gunshot wounds to the head.

Yazoo County sheriff’s officials say the shooting happened early Saturday morning at Big Mickie’s in Yazoo County.

The county is in the west-central part of the state. Noble Brooks, an investigator with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, says that a seventh person suffered a laceration.