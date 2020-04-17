5-year-old killed, 3 adults hurt in Mississippi shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WAPT-TV) — A 5-year-old girl is dead and at least three adults injured during a shooting at an apartment complex in Mississippi’s capital city.
Jackson Police investigators said someone shot into an apartment at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Bullets hit the little girl, the adults and a vehicle parked outside.
The girl was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The others, police said, appeared to suffer non-life threatening wounds.
Police say a possible suspect has been identified but is not yet in custody.
