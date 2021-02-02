30,000 new vaccination appointments already booked

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about his policy priorities and the state’s coronavirus pandemic response during his State of the State speech on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, on the south steps of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced 30,000 new appointments to get the coronavirus vaccine were available Tuesday. Within two hours, all appointments had been booked.

Coronavirus inoculations in Mississippi are being done at hospitals, community health centers, private clinics and at 21 state-run drive-thru sites.

The appointments Reeves was tweeting about were at the drive-thru sites.

Vaccinations in Mississippi are currently available for people 65 and older, health care workers and those who are at least 16 and have health conditions that might make them more vulnerable to the virus. Appointments have been filling up quickly due to high demand.