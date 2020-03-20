Breaking News
Watch Live: Governor Edwards provides an update on the state’s response to COVID-19

Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

30 new cases of Coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 80 total cases in state

Mississippi

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 30 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

The new cases are in Adams, Coahoma, Desoto, Franklin, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Jackson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Madison, Marshall, Monroe, Pike, Rankin, Tippah, and Webster Counties.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 80, with one death.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases

New cases reported March 20, 2020

CountyCasesDeaths
Adams10
Coahoma10
DeSoto20
Franklin10
Hancock11
Harrison10
Hinds10
Holmes20
Humphreys10
Jackson10
Lafayette10
Lawrence10
Lee10
Leflore30
Madison20
Marshall10
Monroe10
Pike10
Rankin30
Tippah30
Webster10
Total301

All Mississippi cases to date

CountyCasesDeaths
Adams10
Bolivar20
Coahoma30
Copiah20
DeSoto40
Franklin10
Forrest40
Hancock31
Harrison80
Hinds70
Holmes30
Humphreys10
Jackson30
Jones10
Lafayette10
Lawrence10
Lee10
Leflore70
Madison30
Marshall10
Monroe20
Pearl River70
Perry10
Pike10
Rankin30
Smith10
Tippah30
Walthall10
Webster10
Wilkinson10
Winston10
Yazoo10
Total801

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories