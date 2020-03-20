30 new cases of Coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 80 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 30 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

The new cases are in Adams, Coahoma, Desoto, Franklin, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Jackson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Madison, Marshall, Monroe, Pike, Rankin, Tippah, and Webster Counties.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 80, with one death.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases

New cases reported March 20, 2020

County Cases Deaths Adams 1 0 Coahoma 1 0 DeSoto 2 0 Franklin 1 0 Hancock 1 1 Harrison 1 0 Hinds 1 0 Holmes 2 0 Humphreys 1 0 Jackson 1 0 Lafayette 1 0 Lawrence 1 0 Lee 1 0 Leflore 3 0 Madison 2 0 Marshall 1 0 Monroe 1 0 Pike 1 0 Rankin 3 0 Tippah 3 0 Webster 1 0 Total 30 1

All Mississippi cases to date

County Cases Deaths Adams 1 0 Bolivar 2 0 Coahoma 3 0 Copiah 2 0 DeSoto 4 0 Franklin 1 0 Forrest 4 0 Hancock 3 1 Harrison 8 0 Hinds 7 0 Holmes 3 0 Humphreys 1 0 Jackson 3 0 Jones 1 0 Lafayette 1 0 Lawrence 1 0 Lee 1 0 Leflore 7 0 Madison 3 0 Marshall 1 0 Monroe 2 0 Pearl River 7 0 Perry 1 0 Pike 1 0 Rankin 3 0 Smith 1 0 Tippah 3 0 Walthall 1 0 Webster 1 0 Wilkinson 1 0 Winston 1 0 Yazoo 1 0 Total 80 1

This morning MSDH is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi in 21 counties. The state total of #coronavirus cases is now 80, with one death. More details and important preventive steps at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/C1vZb9nE7o — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) March 20, 2020

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.