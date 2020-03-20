30 new cases of Coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 80 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 30 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
The new cases are in Adams, Coahoma, Desoto, Franklin, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Jackson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Madison, Marshall, Monroe, Pike, Rankin, Tippah, and Webster Counties.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 80, with one death.
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases
New cases reported March 20, 2020
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams
|1
|0
|Coahoma
|1
|0
|DeSoto
|2
|0
|Franklin
|1
|0
|Hancock
|1
|1
|Harrison
|1
|0
|Hinds
|1
|0
|Holmes
|2
|0
|Humphreys
|1
|0
|Jackson
|1
|0
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|Lawrence
|1
|0
|Lee
|1
|0
|Leflore
|3
|0
|Madison
|2
|0
|Marshall
|1
|0
|Monroe
|1
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Rankin
|3
|0
|Tippah
|3
|0
|Webster
|1
|0
|Total
|30
|1
All Mississippi cases to date
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|2
|0
|Coahoma
|3
|0
|Copiah
|2
|0
|DeSoto
|4
|0
|Franklin
|1
|0
|Forrest
|4
|0
|Hancock
|3
|1
|Harrison
|8
|0
|Hinds
|7
|0
|Holmes
|3
|0
|Humphreys
|1
|0
|Jackson
|3
|0
|Jones
|1
|0
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|Lawrence
|1
|0
|Lee
|1
|0
|Leflore
|7
|0
|Madison
|3
|0
|Marshall
|1
|0
|Monroe
|2
|0
|Pearl River
|7
|0
|Perry
|1
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Rankin
|3
|0
|Smith
|1
|0
|Tippah
|3
|0
|Walthall
|1
|0
|Webster
|1
|0
|Wilkinson
|1
|0
|Winston
|1
|0
|Yazoo
|1
|0
|Total
|80
|1
