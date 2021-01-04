3 Mississippi Supreme Court justices begin new 8-year terms

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph, left, recites his oath of office as administered by Clerk of Courts Jeremy Whitmire, center, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in the En Banc Courtroom at the Gartin Justice Building in Jackson, Miss. Randolph, the longest serving member of the court with over 16 years of service, and two other justices were sworn into office Monday morning, to start their new eight-year terms. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three Mississippi Supreme Court justices are starting new eight-year terms.

Those being inaugurated Monday are Chief Justice Mike Randolph, Presiding Justice Leslie D. King and Justice Josiah Dennis Coleman.

Randolph has homes in Hattiesburg and Ocean Springs. He joined the nine-person Supreme Court in April 2004 and is the longest-serving current member.

He has been chief justice since February. King lives in Greenville.

He previously served in the Mississippi House and on the state Court of Appeals. King has been on the Supreme Court since March 2011.

Coleman lives in Choctaw County and was first elected in 2012.