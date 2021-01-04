3 Mississippi Supreme Court justices begin new 8-year terms

Mississippi

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph, left, recites his oath of office as administered by Clerk of Courts Jeremy Whitmire, center, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in the En Banc Courtroom at the Gartin Justice Building in Jackson, Miss. Randolph, the longest serving member of the court with over 16 years of service, and two other justices were sworn into office Monday morning, to start their new eight-year terms. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three Mississippi Supreme Court justices are starting new eight-year terms.

Those being inaugurated Monday are Chief Justice Mike Randolph, Presiding Justice Leslie D. King and Justice Josiah Dennis Coleman.

Randolph has homes in Hattiesburg and Ocean Springs. He joined the nine-person Supreme Court in April 2004 and is the longest-serving current member.

He has been chief justice since February. King lives in Greenville.

He previously served in the Mississippi House and on the state Court of Appeals. King has been on the Supreme Court since March 2011.

Coleman lives in Choctaw County and was first elected in 2012.

  • Justice Josiah Dennis Coleman, left, Chief Justice Mike Randolph, center and Presiding Justice Leslie D. King, right, stand by the Mississippi State Seal that adorns the carpet in the En Banc Courtroom at the Gartin Justice Building in Jackson, Miss., moments after being sworn into office to begin their new eight-year terms, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Merrimac Coleman, 8, looks around the En Banc Courtroom at the Gartin Justice Building in Jackson, Miss., as her father Justice Josiah Dennis Coleman, left, places his left hand on the Bible as he recites his oath of office, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Coleman and two other justices were sworn into office Monday morning, to start their new eight-year terms. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph, left, recites his oath of office as administered by Clerk of Courts Jeremy Whitmire, center, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in the En Banc Courtroom at the Gartin Justice Building in Jackson, Miss. Randolph, the longest serving member of the court with over 16 years of service, and two other justices were sworn into office Monday morning, to start their new eight-year terms. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Mississippi Supreme Court Presiding Justice Leslie D. King of Greenville, recites his oath of office as administered by Clerk of Courts Jeremy Whitmire, unseen, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in the En Banc Courtroom at the Gartin Justice Building in Jackson, Miss. King has 26 years of appellate court experience, having served for almost 10 years on the Supreme Court and 16 years on the Mississippi Court of Appeals. He and two other justices were sworn into office Monday, to start their new eight-year terms. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Merrimac Coleman, 8, looks around the En Banc Courtroom at the Gartin Justice Building in Jackson, Miss., as her father Justice Josiah Dennis Coleman, left, places his left hand on the Bible as he recites his oath of office as administered by Clerk of Courts Jeremy Whitmire, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021., in the En Banc Courtroom at the Gartin Justice Building in Jackson, Miss. Coleman and two other justices were sworn into office Monday morning, to start their new eight-year terms. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Justice Josiah Dennis Coleman, left, Chief Justice Mike Randolph, second from left, and Presiding Justice Leslie D. King, center, listen to the direction given by Robert Nations, Director of Central Legal Services for the Mississippi Supreme Court, second from right, prior to reciting the oath of office, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The justices were sworn into office Monday morning in the En Banc Courtroom at the Gartin Justice Building in Jackson, Miss., to start their new eight-year terms. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Justice Josiah Dennis Coleman, left, Chief Justice Mike Randolph, center, and Presiding Justice Leslie D. King, right, sign copies of their Oath of Office after being sworn into office to begin their new eight-year terms, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in the En Banc Courtroom at the Gartin Justice Building in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories