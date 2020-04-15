273 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 3,360 total cases with 122 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 273 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 3,360 with 122 deaths.

New cases reported today: 273

New deaths reported today: 11

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Cases Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks Adams 64 3 2 Alcorn 7 Amite 15 1 1 Attala 25 Benton 5 Bolivar 70 5 4 Calhoun 27 2 1 Carroll 9 Chickasaw 33 2 1 Choctaw 11 1 Claiborne 8 Clarke 19 1 2 Clay 21 Coahoma 43 1 Copiah 35 Covington 19 Desoto 199 3 1 Forrest 122 2 2 Franklin 10 George 8 Greene 3 Grenada 14 Hancock 49 5 2 Harrison 129 5 2 Hinds 280 4 6 Holmes 52 3 Humphreys 12 2 1 Itawamba 11 1 Jackson 182 5 2 Jasper 15 Jefferson 4 1 Jefferson Davis 7 1 Jones 42 3 Kemper 15 Lafayette 36 2 Lamar 48 1 Lauderdale 165 12 5 Lawrence 7 Leake 40 1 Lee 46 4 Leflore 55 6 3 Lincoln 81 4 2 Lowndes 27 1 Madison 112 3 3 Marion 34 1 Marshall 35 2 Monroe 46 2 2 Montgomery 15 1 Neshoba 35 1 Newton 14 1 Noxubee 10 Oktibbeha 41 1 2 Panola 26 2 Pearl River 102 8 2 Perry 20 1 Pike 72 2 2 Pontotoc 15 2 Prentiss 15 1 Quitman 13 Rankin 113 2 Scott 79 1 Sharkey 3 Simpson 12 1 Smith 36 1 1 Stone 15 Sunflower 42 2 Tallahatchie 6 Tate 26 Tippah 45 6 1 Tishomingo 2 Tunica 23 1 1 Union 9 1 1 Walthall 22 Warren 15 1 Washington 62 2 2 Wayne 9 Webster 14 1 Wilkinson 51 3 1 Winston 22 Yalobusha 14 Yazoo 65 1 Total 3,360 122 66

Click here for more information from MSDH.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.