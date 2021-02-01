2 teenagers are killed, another wounded in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say two teenagers were killed — and a third teen wounded — in a shooting in Jackson.

Police say the shooting happened Saturday at a Jackson intersection. Police spokesman Sam Brown identified the dead as 14-year-old Marlin Thompson; and 18-year-old Carlos Stewart.

The Clarion Ledger reported that they were shot while in a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier that morning.

Police said a 17-year-old who was also in the vehicle was shot in the shoulder and taken to a hospital. Police are continuing to investigate.

