2 Mississippi inmates die; 1 was in fed prison in Colorado

Mississippi

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections says one inmate has died at an in-state prison.

Another man convicted in Mississippi has died at a federal prison in Colorado. The department said 40-year-old Thomas C. Parker died Tuesday at a hospital in Clarksdale.

He was serving life without parole at Parchman prison after pleading guilty to capital murder in 2010. A homeowner was stabbed to death in DeSoto County.

Lamarcus Lee Hillard died Saturday at a federal prison in Florence, Colorado. He was 40.

Hillard was convicted of a drug charge in 2003 and a manslaughter charge in 2008, both in Mississippi.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories