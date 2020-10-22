2 inmates from central Mississippi prison die; autopsies set

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One inmate has died at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility and another from that prison died in a Jackson hospital.
The state Department of Corrections says 61-year-old Frank Mackabee was pronounced dead Tuesday at Merit Health Central, where he had been since Sept. 29.
And, 55-year-old Darrell Weathersby was found unresponsive Tuesday at the prison. Autopsies will be done.
Mackabee was serving a life sentence for a 1991 murder conviction in Covington County, and he had other previous convictions.
Weathersby was convicted of felony DUI in Carroll County.
He received a five-year sentence in April. At least 87 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since late December.
