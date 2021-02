JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police say two children were shot at the start of what became a deadly weekend in Jackson.

WAPT-TV reports that the 8-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were shot in the back seat of a car Friday night.

Police said the 2-year-old is expected to survive. Police said the girl was recovering in a hospital this weekend.

The shooting was among five separate Friday shootings in Jackson that left two people dead.