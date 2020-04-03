181 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 1,358 total cases with 29 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 181 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,358 with 29 deaths.

New cases reported today: 181

New deaths reported today: 3

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. Counties with active LTC outbreaks are shown in the table below.

County Cases Deaths LTC Outbreaks Adams 14 Alcorn 6 Amite 5 1 1 Attala 14 Benton 5 Bolivar 32 1 1 Calhoun 4 1 Carroll 5 Chickasaw 15 2 1 Choctaw 7 Claiborne 1 Clarke 4 Clay 7 Coahoma 26 Copiah 11 Covington 4 Desoto 111 1 Forrest 30 1 Franklin 3 George 4 Grenada 4 Hancock 28 1 2 Harrison 69 1 1 Hinds 139 2 Holmes 16 1 Humphreys 4 1 Itawamba 3 Jackson 75 1 1 Jasper 3 Jefferson 1 Jones 8 Kemper 4 Lafayette 21 1 Lamar 9 Lauderdale 50 3 Lawrence 5 Leake 7 Lee 26 1 Leflore 21 1 1 Lincoln 14 1 Lowndes 12 Madison 65 1 Marion 5 1 Marshall 19 1 Monroe 12 1 1 Montgomery 10 1 Neshoba 5 Newton 4 1 Noxubee 5 Oktibbeha 23 1 Panola 8 1 Pearl River 41 1 Perry 11 1 Pike 21 Pontotoc 11 1 Prentiss 9 1 Quitman 4 Rankin 64 1 Scott 17 Sharkey 2 Simpson 5 Smith 6 1 Sunflower 13 1 Tallahatchie 2 Tate 13 Tippah 30 3 Tishomingo 1 Tunica 14 1 1 Union 5 1 Walthall 11 Warren 2 1 Washington 31 Wayne 1 Webster 8 1 Wilkinson 22 2 Winston 11 Yalobusha 7 Yazoo 13 1 1 Total 1,358 29 28

