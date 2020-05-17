173 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 11,296 total cases with 521 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 173 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 11,296 with 521 deaths.
- New Cases: 173
- New Deaths: 11
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday
|Carroll
|2
|Forrest
|2
|Jones
|1
|Kemper
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lowndes
|2
|Marion
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Noxubee
|2
|Scott
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|172
|15
|39
|8
|Alcorn
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|46
|0
|6
|0
|Attala
|249
|7
|64
|7
|Benton
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|129
|10
|16
|4
|Calhoun
|58
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|110
|7
|45
|6
|Chickasaw
|115
|12
|32
|8
|Choctaw
|22
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|49
|0
|1
|0
|Clarke
|101
|12
|14
|5
|Clay
|79
|3
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|76
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|201
|2
|0
|0
|Covington
|105
|0
|1
|0
|Desoto
|386
|5
|12
|1
|Forrest
|431
|27
|69
|15
|Franklin
|21
|1
|1
|0
|George
|17
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|59
|2
|14
|2
|Hancock
|80
|10
|6
|3
|Harrison
|215
|6
|1
|1
|Hinds
|773
|22
|73
|13
|Holmes
|293
|20
|51
|9
|Humphreys
|45
|5
|12
|3
|Itawamba
|78
|7
|33
|6
|Jackson
|286
|13
|39
|4
|Jasper
|111
|3
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|37
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|68
|2
|3
|1
|Jones
|337
|9
|40
|4
|Kemper
|100
|8
|24
|4
|Lafayette
|109
|3
|37
|0
|Lamar
|175
|4
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|585
|46
|156
|28
|Lawrence
|78
|0
|1
|0
|Leake
|353
|6
|4
|0
|Lee
|93
|4
|7
|0
|Leflore
|200
|22
|51
|11
|Lincoln
|217
|18
|68
|14
|Lowndes
|122
|5
|9
|3
|Madison
|533
|17
|84
|11
|Marion
|89
|8
|14
|2
|Marshall
|66
|3
|2
|0
|Monroe
|222
|23
|92
|20
|Montgomery
|72
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|405
|23
|48
|13
|Newton
|187
|2
|2
|0
|Noxubee
|134
|3
|14
|3
|Oktibbeha
|104
|6
|28
|4
|Panola
|50
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|195
|26
|42
|8
|Perry
|36
|2
|0
|0
|Pike
|176
|11
|14
|6
|Pontotoc
|25
|2
|3
|0
|Prentiss
|36
|3
|22
|3
|Quitman
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|285
|6
|5
|0
|Scott
|524
|7
|10
|1
|Sharkey
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|76
|0
|4
|0
|Smith
|112
|7
|28
|4
|Stone
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|68
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|19
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|57
|0
|2
|0
|Tippah
|69
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|14
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|44
|2
|12
|2
|Union
|60
|4
|18
|3
|Walthall
|46
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|133
|4
|33
|2
|Washington
|115
|4
|5
|1
|Wayne
|39
|0
|3
|0
|Webster
|23
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|78
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|81
|0
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|71
|0
|24
|0
|Yazoo
|188
|2
|7
|0
|Total
|11,296
|521
|1,479
|251
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.