145 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 3,087 total cases with 111 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 145 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 3,087 with 111 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 145
  • New deaths reported today: 13

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

CountyCasesDeathsLTCs with Outbreaks
Adams6212
Alcorn7
Amite1411
Attala22
Benton5
Bolivar6942
Calhoun2511
Carroll8
Chickasaw3221
Choctaw111
Claiborne6
Clarke1512
Clay20
Coahoma391
Copiah31
Covington15
Desoto18821
Forrest11422
Franklin10
George10
Greene2
Grenada13
Hancock4652
Harrison12152
Hinds26324
Holmes473
Humphreys1111
Itawamba91
Jackson15752
Jasper14
Jefferson41
Jefferson Davis61
Jones403
Kemper14
Lafayette332
Lamar461
Lauderdale156114
Lawrence7
Leake321
Lee464
Leflore5262
Lincoln5642
Lowndes251
Madison10833
Marion251
Marshall342
Monroe3822
Montgomery151
Neshoba331
Newton141
Noxubee6
Oktibbeha3712
Panola262
Pearl River9382
Perry201
Pike6211
Pontotoc152
Prentiss141
Quitman12
Rankin1052
Scott621
Sharkey3
Simpson71
Smith3011
Stone14
Sunflower412
Tallahatchie4
Tate25
Tippah4561
Tishomingo2
Tunica2311
Union811
Walthall22
Warren141
Washington5722
Wayne9
Webster141
Wilkinson4931
Winston20
Yalobusha14
Yazoo641
Total3,08711160

