Mississippi woman arrested for SNAP fraud

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Marion County woman was arrested for SNAP fraud following an investigation conducted by the Investigations Division of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS).

Investigators said Shayla Cartier received an over-issuance of SNAP benefits in the amount of $26,161.00 due to her fraudulently receiving benefits for failure to report income and household composition accurately.

The case was turned over to Marion County District Attorney to be presented to the Grand Jury for criminal prosecution. According to officials from MDHS, the Marion County District Attorney secured an indictment on November 9, and Cartier turned herself into MDHS Investigators in Marion County on November 15.

“This investigation and ultimate prosecution demonstrates the controls we have in place to identify, investigate, and eliminate fraud in our programs,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said. “This is also a great example of cooperation between our county office, investigations team, and local law enforcement.”

Suspected fraud can be reported to MDHS online any time by submitting the MDHS Fraud Tip Form at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/report-fraud/, calling the Fraud Tip Line at 1-(800)-299-6905, or email at fraud@mdhs.ms.gov.