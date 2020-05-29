Mississippi to drop charge of white ex-cop in man’s death

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2016, file photo, former Columbus Police officer Canyon Boykin, center, is led from the Lowndes County Courthouse in handcuffs while people applaud in Columbus, Miss. The Mississippi attorney general said Thursday, May 28, 2020, that a manslaughter charge will be dropped against Boykin in the October 2015 shooting death of an African American man because her office reviewed the case and concluded the officer acted in self-defense. (Luisa Porter/The Commercial Dispatch via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI-TV) — A white former police officer in Mississippi will not be prosecuted in the October 2015 shooting death of an African American man. State Attorney General Lynn Fitch says her office reviewed the case since she took office early this year. She says she concluded that the officer, Canyon Boykin, acted in self-defense. The killing of Ricky Ball sparked protests in 2015 in Columbus, a mostly black city of 23,000 in northeast Mississippi. Boykin was fired as an officer shortly after the shooting. He was indicted on a manslaughter charge and pleaded not guilty, but he has not gone on trial.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.