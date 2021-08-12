Mississippi State Health Officer: “Hospitals and ER’s beyond capacity”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hospitals and emergency rooms are “beyond capacity” in Mississippi, according to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

In the data chart below, COVID-19 confirmed hospital admissions and cases were recorded from May 2020 through August 2021. As of Wednesday, August 11, 2,867 cases were reported along with 182 new hospital admissions– a tremendous spike since July 2021 and the highest record number since January 2021.

Dr. Dobbs advises Mississippians to vaccinate, wear mask indoors, avoid indoor social gatherings and talk with a doctor about monoclonal antibodies if you get sick.

Mississippi reported its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases Thursday, far exceeding a record set only two days earlier and indicating more challenges in coming days for already-strained hospitals.

The state Health Department reported 4,412 new cases of the virus Thursday, a 26% increase over the 3,488 cases it reported in the state Tuesday. The numbers Wednesday also exceeded 3,000.

The state Health Department said 36% of Mississippi residents are fully vaccinated, compared to about 50% nationally. It also said that between July 13 and Wednesday in Mississippi, unvaccinated people made up 98% of those newly diagnosed with COVID-19, 90% of those hospitalized with it and 84% of those who died from it.

Mississippi has just under 3 million residents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.