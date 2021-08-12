Mississippi State Health Officer: “Hospitals and ER’s beyond capacity”

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hospitals and emergency rooms are “beyond capacity” in Mississippi, according to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

In the data chart below, COVID-19 confirmed hospital admissions and cases were recorded from May 2020 through August 2021. As of Wednesday, August 11, 2,867 cases were reported along with 182 new hospital admissions– a tremendous spike since July 2021 and the highest record number since January 2021.

Dr. Dobbs advises Mississippians to vaccinate, wear mask indoors, avoid indoor social gatherings and talk with a doctor about monoclonal antibodies if you get sick.

Mississippi reported its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases Thursday, far exceeding a record set only two days earlier and indicating more challenges in coming days for already-strained hospitals.

The state Health Department reported 4,412 new cases of the virus Thursday, a 26% increase over the 3,488 cases it reported in the state Tuesday. The numbers Wednesday also exceeded 3,000.

The state Health Department said 36% of Mississippi residents are fully vaccinated, compared to about 50% nationally. It also said that between July 13 and Wednesday in Mississippi, unvaccinated people made up 98% of those newly diagnosed with COVID-19, 90% of those hospitalized with it and 84% of those who died from it.

Mississippi has just under 3 million residents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories