Mississippi shrimp season opens Thursday

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 02:37 PM CDT

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — (6/19/19) Shrimping in Mississippi waters opens Thursday.

The Mississippi Commission on Marine Resources has set the opening date of the 2019-2020 shrimp season in state territorial waters for 6 a.m.

Recreational and commercial shrimp season north of the Intracoastal Waterway will close at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020. In areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway and west of the Gulfport Ship Channel, shrimp season will close at 12:01 a.m. on May 1, 2020.

Licensed live-bait shrimping is open year-round in designated areas.

For specific information, call the Mississippi Shrimp Information Hotline at 866-938-7295 or the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources at 228-374-5000.

