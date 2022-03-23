GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Goodman are cleaning up the areas that were impacted by the severe weather on Tuesday, March 22.

During the storm, Aaron Michael and his three friends locked themselves inside Parts Plus on Main Street. They hid behind the cashier counter.

“Metal started flying, and man, we just took cover. It got pretty scary there for a minute. We made it though, praying, laying on the ground,” said Michael.

At the end of the block, a new church’s renovations were undone by the wind.

“Stuff torn down the windows broken out. All the pews are wet, and everything’s messed up on the inside. It just kind of kicks us in the butt, but we’re still going to march forward, and we’re going to work on everything and get it back on track,” said Tyrone Keys, pastor of Tabernacle of Faith Mission Church.

The pastor said it will take a while to repair the damage.

There are downed trees and powerlines near Holmes Community College. Crews worked to clear the area on Wednesday.

Dozens of neighbors are expected to be without power until Saturday.