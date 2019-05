Mississippi rep accused of punching wife issues statement

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — (5/26/19) A Mississippi lawmaker accused of recently punching his wife has issued a statement, saying the incident has been misrepresented, although he did not say how so.

Authorities say state Rep. Doug McLeod was drunk and bloodied his wife's nose after she didn't undress quickly enough when he wanted to have sex.

According to separate statements from the couple, each referred to "many fabrications and misrepresentations" in the media about the May 18 incident. McLeod, a Republican from Lucedale, says he would address the allegations once "the process is complete."

McLeod's wife asked the public to "reserve judgment" and "respect our family and our family's privacy."

The statements were first published in the George County Times .

McLeod, who represents George and Stone counties in south Mississippi, faces a simple assault charge.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.