Mississippi police chase ends in Slidell, leads to stolen car crash and four arrests

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Early Tuesday morning, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested four male suspects after a police chase crossed into Louisiana from Mississippi.

STPSO reports around 3 a.m., deputies were called to assist in a pursuit that began in Pass Christian, Mississippi in reference to multiple burglaries.

When the STPSO was able to track down the vehicle, the car had already crashed into the wood line behind the Fremaux Town Center in Slidell. That’s when three college-aged men and a teenage boy traveling in the car ran away from the crash and the chase began on foot.

At that point, authorities from Hancock County, Miss., St. Tammany Parish (including K-9 units), and now Louisiana State Police were working to locate the suspects. The chase finally ended when a perimeter was set up and the four were taken into custody.

The Pass Christian Police Department confirmed warrants were pending for all four suspects in reference to the burglaries. Two suspects, Derrick Holmes and the teenage boy, also were in possession of stolen firearms when they were arrested. Police confirmed one of the firearms found was stolen Monday night in Pass Christian.

The car the four were driving had been reported stolen in Tangipahoa Parish. While searching the vehicle, police found a plastic bag containing 10 grams of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The four suspects were arrested on the following charges:

Justin Wilder (21 years old) Stolen Vehicle Resisting an Officer Fugitive (Pass Christian, MS) Simple Possession of Marijuana Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



Keyon Randolph (22 years old) Stolen Vehicle Resisting an Officer Fugitive (Pass Christian, MS and Kenner, LA) Simple Possession of Marijuana Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



Derrick Holmes (19 years old) Stolen Vehicle Resisting an Officer Fugitive (Pass Christian, MS) Simple Possession of Marijuana Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Illegal carrying of a Weapon Possession of a Stolen Firearm



An unnamed teenage boy (17 years old) Stolen Vehicle Resisting an Officer Fugitive (Pass Christian MS) Simple Possession of Marijuana Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Possession of a Stolen Firearm Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile Illegal Carrying of a Firearm



Wilder, Randolph, and Holmes were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center, while the teen was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.