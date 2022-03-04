HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies arrested a man after a domestic-related incident led to shots fired outside Continental Tire in Clinton.

The incident happened before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4. Deputies said a woman was involved in a domestic dispute with her ex-boyfriend in the parking lot of Continental Tire after he followed her to the location.

During the incident, investigators said the man fired one shot into the rear passenger seat of a black Honda Accord. The victim’s four-year-old daughter was in the back seat when the shot was fired. She was not injured.

Sheriff Tyree Jones said the suspect left the scene in a red vehicle and was detained shortly afterwards in Byram.

Neither the victim or the suspect are employees of Continental Tire.

The suspect, who has not been identified, faces charges of shooting in an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault and domestic violence.