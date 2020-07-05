Mississippi law enforcement searches for escaped prisoner

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Law enforcement officials are looking for a man who went missing Sunday morning from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The Department of Corrections said in a news release that 40-year-old Arthur Lestrick is believed to have escaped on foot from a work camp called Unit 28. Lestrick was sentenced Nov. 18, 2009. He’s serving a life sentence for a capital murder committed in Copiah County. Officials are asking anyone with information about Lestrick to call the department.
