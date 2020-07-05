Mississippi law enforcement searches for escaped prisoner

News

by: CJ Maclin

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo taken May 13, 2011, a guard is shown in a tower at the Arkansas Department of Correction Tucker Unit near Tucker, Ark. AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Law enforcement officials are looking for a man who went missing Sunday morning from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The Department of Corrections said in a news release that 40-year-old Arthur Lestrick is believed to have escaped on foot from a work camp called Unit 28. Lestrick was sentenced Nov. 18, 2009. He’s serving a life sentence for a capital murder committed in Copiah County. Officials are asking anyone with information about Lestrick to call the department.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories