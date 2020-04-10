Mississippi jobless claims up| Greenville restricts worship

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Unemployment claims are continuing a sharp climb in Mississippi because of the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 46,000 applications for jobless benefits were submitted in the state during the week that ended April 4.
That’s up 45% from the previous week.
Unemployment is rising rapidly across the United States.
The Mississippi Health Department says Thursday that the state has at least 2,260 confirmed cases of the virus and 76 deaths from it.
The city of Greenville is banning worship services in church buildings and parking lots to slow the spread of the virus.
A legal group says the ban is unconstitutional.
