Mississippi jobless claims up| Greenville restricts worship

In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 photo, A.J. Davidson, who works in the business development department at Blue Delta Jeans, packages face guards made at the jeans manufacturing site in Shannon, Miss. The company has shifted its operation from making custom jeans to help with the demand of face masks to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Unemployment claims are continuing a sharp climb in Mississippi because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 46,000 applications for jobless benefits were submitted in the state during the week that ended April 4.

That’s up 45% from the previous week.

Unemployment is rising rapidly across the United States.

The Mississippi Health Department says Thursday that the state has at least 2,260 confirmed cases of the virus and 76 deaths from it.

The city of Greenville is banning worship services in church buildings and parking lots to slow the spread of the virus.

A legal group says the ban is unconstitutional.

