JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed House Bill 1685, the Pregnancy Resource Act, on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

The bill authorizes a tax credit for donations to a pregnancy resource center or crisis pregnancy center eligible to receive funding disbursed by the Choose Life Advisory Committee.

“Mississippi will continue to take all available avenues to build and promote a culture of life. This means supporting mothers, passing pro-family laws, and strengthening community support systems. Together, we’ll build a society that recognizes that every child is wanted, every life is precious, and every individual has an inherent worth and dignity that is worth protecting,” said Reeves.

Gov. Reeves signed the legislation during a ceremony held at the Center for Pregnancy Choices, a non-profit pregnancy resource center that helps women in the Jackson metro area.