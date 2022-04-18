JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, April 18, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed House Bill 971, which would prohibit any person from driving a commercial motor vehicle if convicted of any crime under the Mississippi Human Trafficking Act or any felony involving sex trafficking under federal law.

“Human trafficking is a vile and disgusting crime. Mississippi’s supply chains have no room for human traffickers and the individuals that perpetuate this abuse deserve to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Reeves. “This legislation offers another deterrent to fight against human traffickers and punish those who commit this horrendous act.”

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, between 2011 and 2019, the number of defendants charged with human trafficking in U.S. district courts increased by 79%. The number of defendants convicted increased by 80%.