Mississippi governor seeks to help unemployed amid virus outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Confirmed coronavirus infections have climbed to more than 200 in Mississippi.

Meanwhile, the governor announced plans to provide quicker access to unemployment benefits for residents affected by the outbreak.

A single COVID-19 death has been reported in the state. Gov. Tate Reeves on Saturday signed an executive order instructing the Mississippi Department of Employment Security to expedite payments to unemployed workers and relax collection requirements on employers.

The city of Vicksburg is implementing a city-wide curfew beginning Monday from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.

